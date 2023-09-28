













Since 2020, the South Korean Ministry of Defense announced a flexibility in the laws that have to do with their military service, thanks to this, Athletes who position the country and win gold medals can delay their service.

Esports athletes are now eligible to avoid or change the nature of their military service. Here’s what a spokesperson said:

“In accordance with Article 68-11(1)(5) of the Military Service Law Enforcement Decree, persons who achieve first place in the Asian Games may be included as artistic and athletic personnel.” […] Therefore, If a professional player wins first place in an official esports event, they can be included as artistic and athletic personnel“.

Notably the players of League of Legends They are not the only ones who are eligible to be exceptions. Winners of artistic or musical competitions can also be winners, as long as they are awarded a sophisticated medal.

Source: Riot Games – Lee Sang-Hyeok.

The video game industry already has an investment value of more than $200 billion worldwide (This is greater than the figures for music and movies combined). eSports and particularly the position of League of Legends, remains on the rise in the sector. And it seems that it could open a gap for Faker in military service that could be filled only with hours of community service, so that our champion stays focused.

League of Legends: the highly anticipated Worlds 2023 anthem will be in the KDA style

NewJeans, the popular South Korean idol group, will perform the song “GODS” which will be the anthem of Wolds 2023. The special video will tell the story of DRX, the 2022 cup champion team.

However, it will focus on Deft, the new star player of League of Legends.

