A new champion will also arrive, Naafiri. The new gameplay option is a mix of matches in Summoner’s Rift, Nexus Blitz, and Teamfight Tactics. Players line up next to a friend or random team acquaintance.

Then they must pick and lock champions in Arena of League of Legends in a Blind Pick setup before engaging in 2 vs. 2 vs. 2 vs. 2 said before, and reminiscent of Teamfight Tactics or TFT.

Each of the teams has a health bar like in TFT; at the end of a pair is left out. This game mode takes place on four new ‘mini-arena’-like maps with different terrain and effects.

Fountain: Riot Games.

Among the effects added to Arena in League of Legends there’s Deep Water for Qiyana, as well as a new plant — Power Flower — that increases stats.

Something players can look forward to are cameos from other champions, the Soul Fighters.

They will appear randomly in matches with chaotic effects based on their abilities. In total there will be 10 and among them are Samira, Naafiri, Lux, Sett, Viego, Jhin and Gwen.

That goes for Evelynn, Shaco, and Pyke, too. According to Riot Games, these cameos in Arena of League of Legends they introduce more variants from game to game; the idea is to make this mode more fun to play.

Buy phases exist just like in Teamfight Tactics with items like Trinity Force and Goredrinker.

Fountain: Riot Games.

There are no runes in this mode and Summoner Spells are reduced to Flash and Flee. This mode will be out in July but it won’t be permanent.

