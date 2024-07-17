League of Legends will have a new horde game mode that will be available for 4 weeks and is called “Operation: Animalia Squad”.

This game mode in a nutshell, as we described it a paragraph before, is a PVE in which four players face hordes of enemies in an experience that can certainly be challenging.

Horde mode of League of Legends It starts on July 17th, more or less at 10:00 Central Mexico time… that is, around 11:30 when everything is already stable and it will show you a totally foreign experience, but familiar if you have already played Vampire Survivors.

This was told to us by Eduardo Cortejoso in an interview we had prior to a temporary test we had of the game. He is the Product Manager of the LoL Game Modes team, responsible for establishing the strategy and vision of what the future of the modes of this MOBA from Riot Games should look like.

Source: Riot Games

Eduardo Cortejoso told us that this idea came from someone within the team who was playing Vampire Survivors and that from there he started making a demo since June 2023 which ended up being this horde game mode.

We also recommend: Resident Evil 7 sales on iOS show that AAAs are not of interest to iPhone users

League of Legends Horde Mode as a Social Experience

As we already mentioned, this Horde game mode within League of Legends It will last 4 weeks and will have several functions, including a social one. What do we mean?

You see, it’s no lie that League of Legends It can be a very overwhelming experience, not to mention a burden. There are even those who avoid it simply because of the level of toxicity in the community. However, there are many players who go to great lengths to recommend the game.

Source: Riot Games

A good way to do this would be with horde mode, because LoL is not played the same way and that makes the game more level for all players. Well, if we have someone who has been playing Vampire Survivors for a long time, they will find an experience that will seem familiar.

Finally, the prototype of this horde mode League of Legends He managed to get friends who didn’t play this title together to do so, which is certainly an interesting concept to achieve.

We’ll see what kind of success this game mode has in LoL and if it exceeds Riot Games’ expectations, because it won’t be long before it’s played and the team gets their hands on it. What do you think about this new idea? Will you give it a try? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.