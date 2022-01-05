Suddenly, a new champion. This is what Riot has proposed to us, by simply updating the homepage of League of Legends with Zeros, Zaun’s new sharpshooter. Not much is known yet, such as his particular skills or abilities, but we have a more or less detailed description:

“Zeri, a headstrong and spirited young woman from Zaun’s working class, channels her electric magic to charge herself and her bespoke pistol. Her volatile power mirrors her emotions, her sparks reflect her lightning-fast approach to life. Deeply compassionate towards others, Zeri brings the love of her family and home to every fight. While her desire to help can backfire at times, Zeri believes one truth is certain: Defend your community and she will stay with you.“

Given the description and above all the only correlation with the champion Ekko, it could also be a clue to his possible participation in the second season of Arcane, the extraordinary Netflix series. For the official presentation, however, we will have to wait a few days, for an in-game release at least a couple of weeks later.

Source: Polygon.com