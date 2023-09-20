













League of Legends: Faker could lead the LLA in 2025









Andrés Jamit, one of the eSports commentators of League of Legends LATAM posted on Twitter a shocking rumor about the most important player of all time: Faker.

According to the commentator’s information, at least four LLA teams would be interested in adding the star Korean player to their ranks. Without a doubt, the most popular player in League of Legends He is an icon in eSports and particularly in the Riot community, since he brilliantly opened the field of electronic sports.

Sources assure that at least 4 LLA teams would be interested in signing Faker for 2024. Unfortunately Faker is not receiving offers at this time and has a contract until 2025 with T1, so nothing can be done, but the interest is there. We will expand. pic.twitter.com/epz3qjuSZw — Andrés Jamit (@ProfeAndresX) September 18, 2023

We all know that The LLA has big problems positioning itself in the big Worlds league. From the players themselves to the infrastructure, our region lacks drive, commitment and investment. However, we maintain a course that allows us to move forward slowly.

It is likely that for this reason, LLA teams are interested in obtaining who is considered the best player in the world. Nevertheless, Faker has a contract with T1 that covers at least until 2025, so he is not receiving offers at the moment.

However, of course it is very interesting and even surreal to think that Faker could belong to one of the LLA teams. Right now that we are facing the 2023 World Cup League of Legends.

Source: T1, Faker.

League of Legends: When will Worlds 2023 be held?

Worlds 2023 will be held from October 10 to November 19. The big tournament will have four different locations in South Korea:

Play-Ins: October 10-15 (LoL Park, Seoul).

Group stage: October 19-29 (KBS Arena, Seoul).

Quarterfinals: November 2-5 (Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan).

Semifinals: November 11-12 (Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan).

Finals: November 19 (Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul).

