In an industry as large as that of gaming, it shouldn’t be surprising that the most famous and beloved productions end up in the crosshairs of developers scattered around the world. ready to make real copy-paste in the hope of earning something with minimal effort. Well, this would seem to be the main motivation that would have pushed Riot Games to sue a Vietnamese developer, guilty of copying League of Legends.

Going into more detail, Riot Games has filed a lawsuit against Vietnamese developer Imba Network for making a copy of Teamfight Tacticsthe rumored spin-off of League of Legends. The study accused Imba Network to have substantially “stolen” elements of lore, character appearance, characteristic playful elements and much more for his game I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight.

He followed of that, Riot Games claimed a whopping $ 150,000 for each copyright infringement case that the Vietnamese study accomplished, also requesting the California court to ban a Imba Network to sell his game.

The developer denied copying any element of the League of Legendsyet in the lawsuit brought by Riot Games there are direct comparisons between the two games that clearly show all too evident similarities.

Not only that, on a narrative level, there would be entire copy-pasted texts, but also icons and skills seem to have taken a little too much “inspiration” from the Riot Games creature. Really the names of the individual characters have several similarities: Heimerdinger (League of Legends) against Dinger (I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight), Teemo against Tomee and Vi against Vy.

In short, it looks just like that the reasons behind the cause are far from unfounded, but for the moment we can not help but wait and see how everything will work out. Furthermore, we remind you that just recently another particularly important videogame company filed a lawsuit against a development team for plagiarism.