League of Legends has a huge cast of characters, some of which have received great resonance thanks to the Netflix series Arcane. Among them is also Caitlynthe sheriff of Piltover, protagonist of Bellatrix Aiden cosplay that prepares us for summer and days at the beach.

Caitlyn Kiramman is the descendant of a noble house in Piltover. She has a strong sense of justice and incredible shotgun aiming. In League of Legends she is known as the “sheriff of Piltover”, but thanks to the Netflix series the origins of this character have been explored, offering us a glimpse of her as a teenager and her relationship with Vi.

The cosplay made by Bellatrix Aiden is inspired by one of the many skins of the character in League of Legends, or “Pool Party”. So let’s talk about a summer-themed outfit, very different from the character’s iconic sheriff outfit.

