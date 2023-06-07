Coca Cola it is a brand that has never repudiated collaborations and over time we have really got to see a lot of them. However, an unexplored territory by the company has always been that of video games which this year finally merges with the famous drink, giving life to a truly surreal taste. Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar is the new product of the American multinational born in collaboration with the beloved League of Legends.

The most surprising thing about this limited edition drink is certainly the taste, the new Coca-Cola will in fact have the exact same flavor as the experience points that the Champions of the famous MOBA swallow every day. But what is the taste of experience points? At the moment we don’t know this and the only thing we can do to find out is to taste them as soon as it’s possible to find them. If the taste is unknown to us for now, however, we can tell you about the color, just like in most video games, even in the real world the XP points are an inviting bright blue.

Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar will be launched on the market Today in United Statesin Canadain Chinain South Koreain Latin America and in Africa; Europe seems to be excluded at the moment but it cannot be excluded that this product could arrive in our parts in the future. The marketing of the drink will also be celebrated by ben three in-game challenges which will reward the player with gold, skins and emotes.