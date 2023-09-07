













Carlos Antunes will be in charge of the entire ecosystem of leagues in America League of Legends. And while the vast and diverse context it will sustain is complex, it appears to be full of energy and determination to guide the Americas toward more timely esports professionalization. He then commented on his solid answers and the great position that seems to be well founded. Will there be more possibilities for the gap to be closed, at least between the division of the Americas?

League of Legends: The path of esports in America from the perspective of Carlos Antunes, the new head of esports

The different faces of America

Now that you just received the esports direction of League of Legends America, what’s your outlook? What will your first moves be? What types of America(s) (countries) do you see? Could you say that your American league is homogeneous?

“The first step is to interact with the different local teams that we have in the regions to discuss all the specifics of each of the leagues, and each of the regions because those specifics should be at the center of our strategies, we have different regions. in the Americas, we have different histories of the leagues, they have different levels of maturity, they came in different years, the League of Legends community is different in different places, so there are many ways that we can connect with sports and in that level we really just want to understand, I really want to understand what each of the local offices understand as the priorities and what moves the hearts and emotions of the fans so that we can create the best products […]”.

Starting from a realistic panorama is essential to start forging a real path. At the end of the day, esports have different motives and have different supports and contexts, there is no other way than to work on them. Recognizing and confronting them, in principle, is the beginning of a true strategy.

“[…]At the same time, also I believe that in the Americas we have similar rivals with whom we can share a visionFor example, the development of new talent, what we call level 2 or development leagues, which is where future players come from, so this is all a global challenge, all regions are looking for the next talent in League of Legends and the Americas together can come and create many solutions that can help all three territories together, so that we can collaborate in creating an accelerated path to create more athletes and make them faster, and make them ready for the most international stages. fast […]”, commented.

So above all, it seeks to elevate the league considering each part of it at a competitive level, to press and generate a much more skilful and accurate ascent. Antunes has a plan:

“[…] so the first two movements would be like, both understanding locally what makes sense for each of the regions, as well as trying to find the points that challenge what we share, so that we can arrive with a vision [conjunta, uniforme]; and I can help with the global team, with the Americas team supporting each of the regions in that direction and in terms of the different regions that we have in the Americas, I think we’re one of the most diverse continents, which makes it really exciting to work (on) League of Legends. […]”.

Source: Riot Games

Carlos Antunes punctually reiterated the pleasant possibilities that the diversity of America has, however, for the same reason it is evident that the challenge is great. On the one hand, we have a canvas full of possibilities, points of rise and fall, however, they are also established as limits, in the end, despite the fact that there are many possibilities, we must not get lost in them, it runs the risk of unbalancing even plus the league

“[…]we have, for example, between Latin America and Brazil, younger leagues, we have a different kind of fandom for sports, both in Latin America and in Brazil, we already work with entertainment and sports in a very deep way, so our fans connect with sports on many levels[…]”.

Source: Riot Games

The plurality and possibilities of gaming in LATAM

There are several Americas in which it is played League of Legendsindisputably is the plurality of players and their contexts:

“[…]on the other side we have North America, which is a longer-term career leaguethey are more performance oriented, and now the US team is also trying to shift their focus to get more of an entertainment side of esports, which is something that Latin America and Brazil already work with. So different regions come from different points when their leagues started and when fans connected with the sport; and now we live in different timesSo we could all be going in the same direction of the global sport, but they come from different backgrounds and we connect with our players in different ways, so this is all very interesting in terms of the diversity of the sport.”

We definitely have a new director who seems, if nothing else, clear on the cards that diverse Latin America has to offer.

