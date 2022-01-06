On the official website dedicated to League of Legends, Riot Games has made known the features and patch notes dedicated to Season 2022 of his infamous MOBA. In addition to the start date for this, some changes have been announced, where a couple may seem slight, but with some that will particularly affect the games. Let’s proceed in order.

The 2022 ranked season will start tomorrow, January 7, 2022, and all ranked accounts will receive a partial reset of 5 levels for initial placements (for example, Gold I will become Silver II). The fixed time for Italy is 4:00 in the morning.

The decidedly friendly presentation invites us into a ranked season with a partial reset, loss changes and some graphical updates. Among other things, some champions and some items have also been updated, a couple of aspects of the Ancient Wood and the Teleportation changes.

Speaking of champions, we find a couple of nerfs (Rek’sai and Sona) and a couple of buffs for Gankplank and Diana, where the latter has also seen an improvement in her passive ability.

Among the objects, the nerf at theEclipse with the cooldown increased by 2 seconds, and the boost by Force of the nature.

The most significant and universal change however comes for the Teleportation: the reload time has gone from varying according to the level of the sample, to being fixed at 360 seconds at all levels; the biggest novelty, however, comes in the division between Teleportation and Teleportation Without Constraints, where the first can only be used on allied towers until the 14th minute, while after it and the collapse of the armor it transforms in Unconstrained, which can also target minions, allied wards, and some allied constructs, with a cooldown of 240 seconds.

There was, however, a further change, which perhaps erroneously was not included in the patch notes of update 12.1 (which you can consult at this link in full), but that the actual has already been implemented, or the change to Landa Chemtech: this had been loudly requested by the players, and before the end of 2021 Riot had already communicated the willingness to intervene, which was done, but on the quiet.

If you are also a lover of the game born from League of Legends, has also been made available the patch notes for Team Fight Tactics for this Season 2022.