Ahrithe nine-tailed fox from League of Legends, lives again in the magnificent cosplay realized by nymphahri, who also built the character’s iconic tails for the occasion. In short, now nothing is really missing.

As fascinating as she is lethal, Ahri has a strong connection to the magic of Runeterra and is able to shape it to her will, attacking her enemies when they least expect it and devouring their spirit.

Furthermore, the announcement of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story was news a few days ago, which will enrich the series of narrative spin-offs taken from the Riot Games title.