A splendid one Ahri cosplaythe nine-tailed fox of League of Legendsit's the way that nymphahri chose to wish us his best wishes for a Happy New Year, despite sharing a less than enthusiastic message towards 2023.

The Italian model, who in her interpretation once again pays homage to the famous character from League of Legends, the most watched game on Twitch this November, apparently has had better times and can't wait for it to begin a 2024 full of hopes.

Matteo Donati, author of the spectacular shot you see, commented on the post on Instagram pointing out to nymphahri that they closed 2023 very well, at least from a photographic point of view, and we can only agree.