Ahri Spirit Blossom lives again in the new cosplay realized by nymphahriin a real riot of colors that does absolute justice to the famous League of Legends character, enhancing his traits.
The legendary nine-tailed fox created by Riot Games she is strongly linked to the magic of Runeterra and possesses the ability to shape it according to her will, moving like a true predator to attack her enemies unawares and devour their spirit.
Meanwhile, the game continues to update, with the debut of the League of Legends Warrior Within Summer Event, which is thrilling the many fans of the multiplayer online battle arena.
The Magic of Nymphahri
Ahri Spirit Blossom’s sweet and gentle looks contrast, as we said, with her lethal and ruthless nature when it comes to pulling out nails, literally; and nymphahri has managed to perfectly capture all the contradictions of the character, painting it with the best colors of her as if it were a painting.
Other notable works of the Italian model are certainly her Misty from Pokémon, Black Cat D.Va from Overwatch, Yoimiya from Genshin Impact and Lamù from Urusei Yatsura.
