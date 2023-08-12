Ahri Spirit Blossom lives again in the new cosplay realized by nymphahriin a real riot of colors that does absolute justice to the famous League of Legends character, enhancing his traits.

The legendary nine-tailed fox created by Riot Games she is strongly linked to the magic of Runeterra and possesses the ability to shape it according to her will, moving like a true predator to attack her enemies unawares and devour their spirit.

Meanwhile, the game continues to update, with the debut of the League of Legends Warrior Within Summer Event, which is thrilling the many fans of the multiplayer online battle arena.