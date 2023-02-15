Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, the latest spin-off from developer Riot Games’ Riot Forge label, has been officially revealed following its leak last month, with a release now penciled in for “spring” 2023 on PC and unspecified consoles.

Mageseeker will be the third release in Riot Forge’s A League of Legends Story spin-off series – arriving after Airship Syndicate’s acclaimed RPG Ruined King and BIT.TRIP creator Choice Provisions’ puzzler Hextech Mayhem – and it’s something entirely different again, this time moving into the realm of gritty “2D hi-bit pixel action-RPG”.

Set in Demacia – a mighty kingdom that seeks to curtail what it considers to be forbidden magic – Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story casts players as Sylas, an escaped mage “whose quest for vengeance will shatter Demacia’s deceptive peace”. It’s described as an “action-packed fantasy gameplay experience” framed by a story of “power, identity, and justice”.

Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story announcement trailer.

And that’s all Riot Games is saying about Mageseeker at the moment, but the developer has also offered an update on two of its other A League of Legends Story titles, both of which were announced toward the tail-end of 2021.

Double Stallion Games’ time-manipulating action-platformer Convergence: A League of Legends Story is now due to arrive this summer, while single-player adventure Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (from Rime developer Tequila Softworks) is penciled in for an autumn release. Both will launch for Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.