Riot Games has announced a new game mode for League of Legends, the popular MOBA for PC. Called Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad, this mode will make its debut during the LoL summer event, which already appeared for the first time in 2022, and which this year returns with a revisitation of the game’s champions as cybernetic warriors inspired by the animal world, committed in a battle against the Abyssal invaders known as the Primordians.

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad introduces a new bullet heaven survivor gaming experience with cooperative PvE gameplay. Players can form teams with up to three friends and choose from various members of the Anima Squad, together facing the invasion of the Primordians on the Final City map. The WASD control system allows players to explore the map, take down enemies, complete missions and survive as long as possible. During battles, they can unlock and upgrade weapons and new members of the Anima Squad, adopting different strategies to counter the swarms of enemies. Progress in each game allows you to accumulate gold to purchase permanent upgrades, which provide advantages in future operations.

The Anima Squad event will begin on July 17th and end on August 19th. During this time, new champion skins will be introduced, including Battle Dove Seraphine and Primal Aatrox (legendary). Prestige editions of Cybernetic Kitten Yuumi and Battle Lioness Leona will also be available, as well as a variety of other cybernetic and animal-inspired skins. The event will see the introduction of a new champion: Aurora, a Vastaya from the Freljord known as the Witch Between Worlds. Aurora has the ability to see the veil between the material and spiritual realms, making her a unique champion with flexible gameplay. She can be used in both top and mid lane, and her ability to enter a “spirit mode” adds new dynamics to the game.