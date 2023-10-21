













League of Legends now it has a Swiss system that would revolutionize matchmaking dynamics. Be supposed to, As an essential objective it would have to improve the chances of the interregional league. However, the outlook looks gloomy.

The Swiss system stage League of Legends It will be valid until October 28, 2023 –although Worlds 2023 will end until November 19, 2023-. In other words, this type of crossover could still give us new surprises.

The field was divided into groups of 1-0 and 0-1 and the usual matchups were assigned, the problem is that, It resulted in five local confrontations. Of the teams North America are NRG against Team Liquit, while, since Europe, MAD Lions would face Team BDS. And that was not all, from the region of ChinaJD Gaming was facing Bilibili Gaming.

For its part, South Korea saw your star team T1 against Gen G and KT Rolster versus Dplus KIA.

Source: Riot Games

Yes ok They were shocking confrontations, also uncomfortable and somewhat overwhelming for everyone. How fun would it have been to face T1 or Liquid early on?

However, Riot Games commented that all this is an innovation to generate competition between the leagues that gives greater growth to the exemplary players of League of Legends. The Swiss modality is:

“focused on generating a better game as well as more opportunities for interregional competition,” was mentioned.

Probably this due to the criticism that is made because the leagues are not even a little bit close to being on equal terms. However, the new system did generate interesting reactions.

The League of Legends civil war in the middle of Worlds 2023

Below we leave some of the most epic reactions that were also quite comical when rethinking the classification of the tournament as a civil war similar to Marvel.

This is G2 Esports. They’re the 1 seed from LEC and might be the best team in the west again. They have Mikyx who was one of the few western players put in top 5 lists and Caps who has been on a 70%+ WR tear in his KR soloq bootcamp. Their only defect is Baron exists #Worlds2023 pic.twitter.com/HTjTvj4xE7 — Matt Samuelson (@Cubbyxx) October 20, 2023

League of Legends seeks to improve the development of leagues with a new Swiss system that generated too many interregional matches. It doesn’t seem to balance the forces of the tournament.

