League More corona infections revealed in SaiPan Liiga team

The Lappeenranta SaiPan Liiga team has shown more positive test results in the tests performed for the whole team at the end of the week, the club says in its press release.

According to the release, there are individual new corona infections in Saipa, but the exact number of infections will not be published. Currently, all those infected are in home care.

Last Thursday, SaiPa reported the first corona infection. The team’s quarantine lasts until Saturday of this week, March 27th.

All those exposed will still have new tests this Wednesday.

Overtime site said on Sunday that there were already more than a dozen coronavirus infections in IFK Helsinki. The HIFK representative did not confirm the information to HS, but in the company was already based on previous data more infections.

In addition to HIFK and SaiPa, Kouvola’s KooKoo is quarantined among league teams. No infections have been found there, but the team, like SaiPa, played against IFK before the Helsinki Corona club’s first corona infection occurred.

Due to corona infections and canceled games, the League decided last week that the league’s regular season standings will be decided on the basis of the average score of the matches played, not the number of points.