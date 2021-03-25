League Jukka Rautakorpi received a warning from Tappara for violating the interest rate rules: “If the equivalent is repeated, the contract will be terminated”

Tappara transferred all decision-making power related to the corona to CEO Mika Aro.

Tapparan sports director Jukka Rautakorpi has received a serious warning from the club management about an incomprehensible error assessment.

On Monday, Rautakorpi released two Tappara junior players who had fallen ill with corona to train in Hakametsä’s third hall on their own.

As a result of the violation of the Infection Act, the ice rink had to be closed and disinfected.

“We have settled matters with Rautakorvi and carried out our own disciplinary action against him,” Tamhockey’s Chairman of the Board Heikki Penttilä said.

What are these disciplinary actions?

“Simply put, such that if this type of activity reappears, the contract will be terminated. This is a very serious matter, ”Penttilä replied.

How did Rautakorpi react to the serious warning?

“He knows he made a mistake and is really disappointed in himself.”

At the same time, Tappara decided to change the decision-making power related to the corona epidemic.

“From now on, all recommendations, regulations and solutions related to Korona will be decided by the CEO (Mika Aro) alone. Until now, things have also been partly the responsibility of the sports director. ”

Monday the events came to Penttilä as a terrible shock.

“Here, for a few days, I have also thought about my own activities and considered what went wrong when this kind of egg-laying happened.”

Tappara is now working on even stricter corona guidelines, although the rules of the game had to be very precise until now.

“It must have been clear to everyone that we are not going to look for boundaries or interpret regulations. Primarily, we try to keep to it that all the actors in our community stay healthy. “

“Second, we’re trying to survive the season with as few economic bumps as possible.”

“And only in the third place will there be a sporting end result, which is always in the background in killing.”

Penttilä has emphasized to operational management that operational capacity must be maintained even in the midst of the current crisis.

“Under no circumstances should you paralyze or hide anywhere. I am instructed both Iron nowhere that Aroa, that also now have to do work in front of Tappara. “

When the same week was hit by another Czech guard Dominik Hrachovinan irresponsible corona opinions, Tappara’s public image has suffered big bumps.

“I certainly did, but there’s no room for it anymore. We need to start correcting that image brick by stone, ”Penttilä emphasized.