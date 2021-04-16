Friday, April 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

League Jukka Ahvenjärvi takes responsibility for the JYP league team

by admin
April 16, 2021
in World
0

The new coach emphasizes trust, fairness and honesty in his work.

Jukka + Ahvenjärvi “class =” person “> Jukka Ahvenjärvi has been selected as the next head coach of JYP, who plays in the men’s hockey league.

Ahvenjärvi served as the team’s assistant coach in 2017–2019 and most recently as the head coach in JYP’s under-20 team in the 2019–2020 season.

Ahvenjärvi has also worked for several seasons as the head coach of the JYP Academy in Mestis.

“One of the goals I set for myself will be realized with this appointment,” Ahvenjärvi commented on his 1 + 1 year contract.

“The task requires passion and determination. Building trust, ”fairness and honesty are important things to me.

According to the new coach, the team now has a “time of growth”.

“Daily coaching is about being able to raise the quality and standard of coaching. Through that, the team grows to win, ”Ahvenjärvi continued.

Ahvenjärvi, 55, has a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Sports Executive Director Mikko Viitanen said the JYP mapped “largely a dozen candidates” for the position.

“The club had a clear vision of what a coach should be like and what kind of development targets the club has. “Jusus” JYP gets a strong coaching team leader with a clear vision of JYP’s playful identity.

.
#League #Jukka #Ahvenjärvi #takes #responsibility #JYP #league #team

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Limbach Commission: This is how almost everything becomes looted art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.