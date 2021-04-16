League Jukka Ahvenjärvi takes responsibility for the JYP league team

The new coach emphasizes trust, fairness and honesty in his work.

Jukka + Ahvenjärvi “class =” person “> Jukka Ahvenjärvi has been selected as the next head coach of JYP, who plays in the men’s hockey league.

Ahvenjärvi served as the team’s assistant coach in 2017–2019 and most recently as the head coach in JYP’s under-20 team in the 2019–2020 season.

Ahvenjärvi has also worked for several seasons as the head coach of the JYP Academy in Mestis.

“One of the goals I set for myself will be realized with this appointment,” Ahvenjärvi commented on his 1 + 1 year contract.

“The task requires passion and determination. Building trust, ”fairness and honesty are important things to me.

According to the new coach, the team now has a “time of growth”.

“Daily coaching is about being able to raise the quality and standard of coaching. Through that, the team grows to win, ”Ahvenjärvi continued.

Ahvenjärvi, 55, has a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

Sports Executive Director Mikko Viitanen said the JYP mapped “largely a dozen candidates” for the position.

“The club had a clear vision of what a coach should be like and what kind of development targets the club has. “Jusus” JYP gets a strong coaching team leader with a clear vision of JYP’s playful identity.