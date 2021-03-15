League IS: Petri Kontiola will change to Ilves after the season

Experienced Kontiola is currently the top name in the League points exchange.

Hockey league an HPK attacker at the top of the point exchange Petri Kontiola change for next season will follow, said Ilta-Sanomat on Monday.

Kontiola, 36, will move to Ilves in Tampere after the season, IS said. The contract is for one year.

During his career, Kontiola, who played two Olympics, six World Championships and eleven KHL hockey seasons, returned to the Finnish League for this season with a one-year contract with HPK.

HPK’s experienced Deputy Captain has fulfilled his position in the Hämeenlinna crew nicely: 46 matches, 8 goals, 35 goals and 43 points on the points exchange.

Kontiola started his Finnish Championship league career in Tampere’s Tappara in the season 2003–04, and after the 2006–07 season he moved from Tappara first to North America and then to the size of the KHL league.