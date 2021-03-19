League Ilves took control of Tampere again – this is what happened in Friday’s League round matches

Last season, Ilves took the regular season wins by 4–2, but this season Tappara has not yet won.

Season Ilves, who won all four local games, secured the dominance of the men’s hockey league Tampere on Friday, when Tappara knelt 4–1 in Hakametsä (2–1, 1–0, 1–0).

Last season, Ilves took the regular season wins by 4–2, but this season Tappara has not yet won.

Ilves Pier, which manufactured points (1 + 4) in all matches of the season, has caused the most pain to the ax breasts. Matias Maccelliwho baited Friday’s hit two.

“Let’s just play against Tappara in a way that has instructed us in meetings and everyone is committed to it. Let’s play disciplined and defend well, ”Maccelli said.

The scoring of Tappara, who lost all three matches of the week, has stalled badly in recent matches. Friday’s only hit in the opening round Lassi Old House.

“Maybe there’s some lock on the team. The force majeure gives places and a puck to the net, but with five to five not much, ”Vanhatalo wondered.

He was calm about the loss of Tampere’s dominion.

“I don’t know if it feels sore, even if these games were great to win. There is still so much work to be done this season that it is better to keep a more precise focus in your own gaming. ”

The flies finally overtook their KalPa troll

Season Oulun Kärpät, who had lost three previous encounters with KalPa, finally sought victory on his last visit to Kuopio by defeating KalPa 3–2 after overtime.

During the march, those who rose in the heat during March became the solution to the flies Tuukka Tieksola, 19.

“Yes, everyone knew that no points had been received from KalPa and a tough team would come up against. Maybe it gave us a little different power, ”Tieksola repeated.

KalPa started the hockey league match strongly and hit the opening round of the match twice, but Kärpät rose to the levels with two quick goals in the middle of the second round.

Tieksola, who knocked 5 + 5 powers in nine matches in March, tapped the overtime solution Henrik Tikkanen combating loose disc.

“There is a lot of self-confidence at the moment. There are a couple of pretty top guys next to it, and we have met the chemistry really well, ”Tieksola explained to the people who experienced his wild spring mood. Mika Pyörälä and Cody Kunykin alongside.

KalPa has run into trouble in March, as the loss was already the fifth in a row.

TPS returned to the winning streak – the Pelicans bent in the final

The Turku Palloseura returned to the path of victories in the men’s hockey league after one home loss, when the Lahti Pelicans bent 5–1 in Turku Hall.

TPS settled the match at the start of the final round when Markus Nurmi and Samuli Vainionpää hit every half-minute reel Pelicans network.

Having won eight of their last nine matches, TPS continues to be third in the series.

TPS head coach Raimo Helmisen according to the game was not as clear as the numbers seemed.

“A couple of successes and a tight defensive game brought us important points.”

In the opening round, both teams consumed the ice rink at a steady pace, and TPS Josh Kestner took the lead for the home team with superiority.

The goal was already the twentieth of the season for Kestner.

The Pelicans were unable to take advantage of their five-minute lead at the start of the second round. TPS: n Petteri Wirtanen received a shower command at the end of the opening round of kneeling while the man fisted Iikka Kangasniemi to the surface of the ice.

In a fantastic display of determination, Pelicans’s Kangasniemi forced himself to his feet, after an opponent viciously knocked him down.

“Damage and unnecessary dangerous tackles should be quickly eradicated from the League,” rumbled Pelicans head coach Tommi Niemelä.

Kauppila’s profit margin remained at one hundred as Jukuri’s head coach

Marko Kauppinen after the kicks the Jukurit took command Jari Kauppila managed to air his third victory as a head coach, when the people of Mikkeli beat 2–1 in the men’s hockey league after Sport’s victory goal competition.

The home team Jukurit left the jumbos again to JYP, the defender who scored his first goal of the season Mikko Kokkonen and the only entrepreneur to win the winning goal race Axel Rindellin hits.

The goalkeeper who played the most league matches in the sport Mika Järvinen considered the goals of Sport to be the success of Juho Luksiala. The winning goal race for the Jukuri goal was sent Sami Rajaniemi.

“I wanted to wake up the team with an exchange. Today, the quality in the trough was a really good defense, ”coach Kauppila concluded.

Captain of the Vaasa team Erik Riska, 31, played 529 in the regular season of the Men’s Games.

He rose to the club’s all-time statistical record after finishing his career a good decade ago Mikael Hallbäck chest.

“After the loss, the feeling can’t be said to be good, but the reading says that Sport really means a lot to me. If you can’t build, then you have to try to ruin your opponent’s game, ”Riska grinned in her voice, her game philosophy.

Lukko continues as the head of Satakunta – Aleksi Saarela did a hat trick

Rauma Lock strengthened its position at the top of the men ‘s hockey league by knocking down Pori’ s Aces on Friday for the fourth time this season.

Friday night’s Rauma drug ended in numbers 7–2, and the goal balance for the entire season is depressing 25–5 for the Aces.

Lock players Aleksi Saarela made the first hat trick of his league career (3 + 1) and set his own one-season point record.

Eetu Koivistoinen (1 + 2) raised the season to a power score of 37, which is a man’s own record. The point over the cake was Robin Pressin (0 + 2) The one-time point record of the Lock’s defenders, which is now written in the numbers 40.

The record was previously held Jesse Virtanen 39 points.

In addition to Saarela and Koivistoinen, Luko’s goal scorers on Friday were Jonne Tammela, Sebastian Repo and Pavol Skalicky. Aces succeeded Ty Rattie and Nicolai Meyer.

“The game was definitely not the best for us, even though we won 7-2. The start was terrible for us, during the first ten there was no participation in the match at all. Fortunately, however, the game was released when the situation was 2–0 after effective dominance ”, Luko’s acting. head coach Erik Hämäläinen said.

“A terrible match rush was visible in the trough. The players don’t stretch indefinitely either, ”Hämäläinen summed up.

The aces were by no means bad. The superiority of the lock in the Pori camp was reflected in both the teasing that led to unnecessary colds and inferior behavior.

The latter collapsed Jasper Lindsten, who leveraged the hat thrown to Saarela after the third goal back to the steward fence.

“We collapsed in special situations. Three goals of superiority and two starting losses, for which Lukko scored a goal. There is no further explanation for that, ”said the head coach of the Aces Ari-Pekka Selin said.

For Luko, winning could be unnecessarily expensive, as both Skalicky, who got the puck on his wrist, and the Linus Nyman had to leave the game.

League round on Friday

KalPa – Flies and. 2-3 (2-0, 0-2, 0-0, 0-1)

Lock Aces 7–2 (2–0, 4–2, 1–0)

Jukurit – Sport vl. 2-1 (0-0, 1-1, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0)

TPS – Pelicans 5–1 (1–1, 1–0, 3–0)

Tappara – Ilves 1–4 (1–2, 0–1, 0–1)