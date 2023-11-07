League | Harri Hakkarainen leaves Luko immediately: “The only right decision”

Harri Hakkarainen put family and career first.

Valued performance coach Harri Hakkarainen leaves Rauma Luko’s coaching group.

Lukko announced on Tuesday that Hakkarainen’s contract has been terminated for family reasons. He is moving back to the capital region to be with his family.

“Lukko has been flexible and has given opportunities to work on the family’s terms, but the realities have to be accepted. In the order of importance in everyday life, family comes first, then hockey. Combining these has become too challenging this fall,” Hakkarainen told Lukon on the homepage.

Hakkarainen is a very experienced hockey doctor and physical trainer, who has previously worked, among other things, in the background of the Lions.

He started at Luko on May Day 2022 and signed a two-year contract with an additional two option years. However, the contract now ended prematurely.

“This has been a top job for me: the work environment and friends, as well as the facilities, have been the best I’ve seen in my 30-year career. However, more important than ice hockey is that the family is doing well. Leaving Luko was a difficult decision and the result of long consideration, but still the only right solution for me and my family,” Hakkarainen said on Luko’s website.

Hakkarainen says that he has agreed with Luko that he is still available to the club for matters of a consulting nature.

Lock sports director Kalle Sahlstedt said he was upset about Hakkarainen’s departure. However, he understood this decision. Lukko immediately begins the search for Hakkarainen’s replacement.

“We learned a lot of new things and are grateful for this time. It’s a shame that it ended so short, but you have to remember that family always comes first in the order of importance. A big thank you to Harri and good luck with the challenges ahead,” Sahlstedt said on Luko’s website.