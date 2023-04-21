Friday, April 21, 2023
League Final | Will Tappara roll the Pelicans again? HS follows

April 21, 2023
League Final | Will Tappara roll the Pelicans again? HS follows

The second match of the SM league final series will be played today in Lahti from 18:30. HS follows the events of the match moment by moment.

Tappara’s golden helmet Jori Lehterä (left) and Pelicans’ golden helmet Lukas Jasek struggled in the first final game of the League on Wednesday in Tampere. Picture: Kalle Parkkinen / Magazine photo

Ismo Uusitupa HS

18:15

Lahti Pelicans and Tampere Tappara will meet for the second time in the final series of the League in a match starting at 18:30. HS follows the match moment by moment in this article.

Tappara beat Pelicans in the first match of the finals series with 5–1 goals on Wednesday.

Read more: Tappara already reserved a place for the championship party

Read more: Tommi Niemelä’s confusing revelation in the Nokia arena – “I’m not allowed to comment on anything”

