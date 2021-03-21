Barça faces one of the most complicated games that remain in the League, perhaps together with the visit to Villarreal, before facing Real Madrid and Atlético in the direct pulses called to decide the league title. Ronald Koeman’s team put their impressive 17-game win streak to the test with 45 points out of 51 at stake, in the stadium of a Real society that maintains its place in the Europa League without losing sight of the possibility of getting into the fight for fourth place. Anoeta was very bad for the Catalans, who between 2012 and 2016 were defeated, but in the last four seasons they have not lost and have turned the gaffe around. To tie, yes, it would be little for a Barça forced to win by coming from far behind.

The team of Imanol Alguacil, who tries that the final of the 2019-20 Cup on April 3 against Athletic does not de-center their players, is looking forward to Barça, who surpassed him with difficulties in the first round at the Camp Nou and that in January left him without end of the Spain Supercup in the penalty shoot-out after 1-1 of 120 minutes. Equality is evident in the last confrontations and in San Sebastián it is expected that the time has come to prevail.

Sergi Roberto participated in the last training session, but has not yet entered the squad and is still out due to injury, as are Ansu Fati, Gerard Piqué and Philipe Coutinho. La Real, meanwhile, will be able to count on Zubimendi, but not Silva, Monreal, Elustondo, Zaldua and Moyá.

«It is true that it is the third game we have played against them. It is a strong team. He is one of the best in this championship and he wants to build, put pressure on the rival. There were many interesting things in the other two meetings. It was fair and it means that it will be complicated, “he said. Koeman At a press conference in which he did not want to talk about a double due to the proximity of the 2020-21 Cup final against Athletic on April 17: “On the one hand, I don’t like to talk about a double. This changes very quickly. Long ago we were bad and there was nothing good. You have to keep working, match by match. We are four points behind, there is a very difficult schedule. There is a long way to go to win many things. The team is focused on tomorrow’s game and it is more important than the one in three weeks.

The Dutch coach is calmer knowing that there is already a president: “It is important that there is a president and a future. Now we can talk and it is a comfort to have someone who is the face of the club from inside and out. And we have the same, play, prepare and win. But it is important to have Joan Laporta as president”.

In the Real, Imanol warned of the great moment of Leo Messi, making a call to the collective operation to counteract him: “There is no coach or team that stops Messi when he is in shape.”