Argentine soccer is one of the most exciting in South America since, weekend after weekend, there are surprises with “small” teams that defeat the “big” teams, but there are also other very exciting matches that always allow us to enjoy the best football in the land of world champions. In turn, a key aspect of this tournament is the fight not to be relegated, since there are a huge number of clubs that are in a difficult situation and do not want to go down a category in this highly competitive Argentine soccer.
Other news related to Argentine soccer:
It should be noted that this is a tournament that has a particular order since it is not played all against all as happened in the Professional League, but rather the 28 teams of the First Division are divided into 2 groups of 14 teams each. Those who go to the Quarterfinals are the 4 best teams from each of the zones that then begin to eliminate each other head to head towards the final that will be played in a neutral stadium that will be chosen by the top managers of Argentine soccer that will be played next December 16.
In turn, we can highlight that on Date 7 of this tournament the long-awaited Classics Date will be held again, where all the Argentine soccer teams will face off against their historic rival in which, obviously, the matches of Boca vs River, Independiente vs Racing and San Lorenzo vs Huracán. In addition, being in the middle of the fixture, it can be a determining day for the aspirations of the teams in this competition.
After the first date of the 2023 League Cup was played, this is the position table:
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
POINTS
|
1
|
WORKSHOPS
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
HURRICANE
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
ARGENTINIANS JRS
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
COLON
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
INSTITUTE
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
VELEZ
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
ATHLETIC OF TUCUMAN
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
CENTRAL ROSARY
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
RIVER PLATE
|
1
|
0
|
10
|
ARSENAL
|
1
|
0
|
eleven
|
CENTRAL BARRACAS
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
INDEPENDENT
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
BANFIELD
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
SILVER GYMNASTICS
|
1
|
0
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
POINTS
|
1
|
MOUTH
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
NEWELL’S
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
SARMIENTO
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
BELGRANO
|
1
|
3
|
5
|
SAN LORENZO
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
RACING
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
UNION
|
1
|
1
|
8
|
DEFENSE AND JUSTICE
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
STUDENTS
|
1
|
0
|
eleven
|
LANUS
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
PLATENSE
|
1
|
0
|
13
|
CORDOBA PLANT
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
TIGER
|
1
|
0
#League #Cup #Standings #started #exciting
Leave a Reply