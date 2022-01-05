D.he FC Chelsea has the best chance of reaching the final in the English League Cup. In the semi-final first leg, coach Thomas Tuchel’s team won 2-0 (2-0) against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. The German international Ka Havertz laid the foundation for success with his early goal after five minutes. A curious own goal by Ben Davis (34th) sealed the Spurs bankruptcy. The second leg will take place in a week.

Liverpool FC had requested that the other league cup semi-final at Arsenal FC be postponed due to numerous corona cases, which was confirmed on Wednesday. The match planned for Thursday will not be played until January 20th. The actual second leg on January 13th in Anfield will be the first leg. After coach Jürgen Klopp, his assistant and representative Pep Lijnders had also tested positive for the corona virus. On Tuesday, the training center was closed for the time being due to the rapid increase in suspected cases.

In the Spanish league cup, favorites FC Barcelona and third division club Linares Deportivo met each other in the evening. The former Dortmund Ousmane Dembelé has just averted a cup disgrace for FC Barcelona.

In the third round of the Copa del Rey, the half-time substitute attacker took advantage of a mistake by Linares goalkeeper Razak Brimah in the 63rd minute to equalize 1: 1, just six minutes later Ferran Jutlga Blanc scored 2: 1 (0 : 1) winner of the favorite. It turned out to be a successful comeback for 38-year-old Dani Alves, who played for FC Barcelona for the first time since June 22, 2016.

Despite the field superiority of the team from Barcelona from the beginning, Hugo Diaz took advantage of the chance to surprisingly 1-0 for the blatant underdog after 19 minutes with a header. For a long time, Xavi Hernandez’s team couldn’t think of much. And even after the lead for Barcelona, ​​the hosts did not give up and were close to equalizing with good opportunities.