WWhen it comes to titles, there is traditionally a hard distinction in English football: between the so-called “major trophies” on the one hand, and the less important competitions on the other. The League Cup is one of the recognized titles, even if it is below the championship and the national cup competition (FA Cup) in the national prestige ranking.

But when the final is played this Sunday (4 p.m. CET on DAZN) at London's Wembley Stadium, there is more at stake. The final participants are Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC – it is the first chance for Jürgen Klopp to say goodbye to his club with at least one new title in the summer.

After almost nine years, Klopp will step down as Liverpool coach at the end of the season. It was a successful time that many fans are already describing as an era: the Champions League victory in 2019, the first championship in 30 years and the FA Cup in 2022 have made Klopp a living legend in the city and club. The League Cup is one of four competitions in which Liverpool can win further titles this season.

They are in first place in the Premier League after 26 games, in the fifth round of the FA Cup and in the round of 16 in the Europa League. When Klopp made his decision to leave Liverpool so emotionally public in January, he wanted the rest of the season not to be transformed into his personal farewell tour. The sporting goals should be the focus. But that doesn't change the fact that the height of the fall has become many times greater due to his approaching farewell.







A farewell with four “major trophies” is possible

In the league, Liverpool easily beat Chelsea 4-1 at the end of January and could have scored even more goals. In the run-up to the League Cup final, Klopp still urged caution. “Are we the big favorites? Definitely not,” he said, referring to the opponent, who appeared more stable recently and even managed to wrest a draw from Manchester City. Added to this are the many injuries in the Liverpool squad: against Luton Town during the week, in addition to the long-term injuries, regular goalkeeper Alisson and Mohamed Salah were missing.

Klopp's improvised starting eleven had an average age of just 25 years; During the game he substituted three teenagers. We'll have to wait and see what his squad will look like on Sunday, he said afterwards, piling it deeper than necessary: ​​”As long as we have eleven players, we'll try everything.”

Liverpool fell behind against outsiders Luton on Wednesday, but ultimately won 4-1. Even Luton's coach Rob Edwards couldn't think of any other explanation than the blatant difference in quality. This quality also includes the fact that Liverpool have often had to concede early goals this season, but have turned this into a strength: after falling behind, they have so far taken 22 points, more than any other Premier League team. The character is obviously intact.

And the fact that Klopp is quitting in the summer gives the players additional motivation, as Argentine Alexis Mac Allister recently said: “I don’t know if that was his idea when he made the announcement, but it has definitely become an incentive.” Farewell with four “major trophies” would almost be too magical, but it is possible. Jürgen Klopp and his team could celebrate the first this Sunday.