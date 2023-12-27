It is beginning to become customary in Argentine football that the semesters of the year are divided by two tournaments, one in league format and the other in a cup: with this 2023 being played in this way (the LPF was won by River and the CLP was won by Rosario Central ), 2024 will be the same way, but the order of the championships will alternate: during the first half, the League Cup will be played while the season will close with the Professional League.
However, 2024 will be the year of a new Copa América, in this case the one that will be held in the United States, between June and July of next year., hence There will be no break between both competitions. We review everything you need to know.
The tournament will kick off on January 28 and end on April 14, 2024.
There will be 28 participating teams, as happened in the recent 2023 League Cup. Rosario Central defends the title, while the rest of the teams, with Boca and River at the helm, dream of winning. On the other hand, without the relegated Arsenal and Colón, the promoted Independiente Rivadavia and Deportivo Riestra are added.
There are no changes compared to the previous one: there will be two zones of 14 teams eachin which each club will face the 13 group rivalsin addition to an extra match against a classic from the other area.
The first four in each group will advance to the quarterfinals and from there single-match matches will be played until the champion is defined.
The quarterfinal key is set according to the position in the classified table: the first in Group 1 faces the fourth in Group 2, the second in Group 1 faces the third in Group 2 and so on.
Zone A
– Argentinos Juniors
– Atlético Tucumán
-Banfield
– Central Barracks
– Deportivo Riestra
– Gym
– Hurricane
– Independent
– Independent Rivadavia
– Institute
– River Plate
– Central Rosary
– Workshops
– Velez
Zone B
-Belgrano
-Boca Juniors
-Central Córdoba (SdeE)
-Defense and Justice
-Students
-Godoy Cruz
-Lanus
-Newell's
-Platense
-Racing
-San Lorenzo
-Sarmiento
-Tiger
-Union
