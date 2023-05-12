CHAMPIONS!! Boca Juniors became champion of the 2022 Argentine League Cup. With scores from Rojo, Fabra and Vázquez, they thrashed Tigre (3-0) in the final. Sebastián Battaglia’s second title as DT. And there are already 72 TITLES for El Xeneize. GIANTS. pic.twitter.com/RvhLsnz1u7

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 22, 2022