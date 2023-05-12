As we move through the 2023 Professional League in Argentine soccer, many fans are already beginning to wonder what will happen in the second half of this year with the domestic tournament, if it will remain the same, if there will be changes, and in case there are. what are the modifications that will be implemented in the highest category of the world champion country.
Next, we will clear up all doubts, not only for the clubs that are fighting to fight at the top and be able to achieve the coveted trophy, but also for those that are fighting not to be relegated to the First National: how many will there be? when will they come down? We clarify the unknowns.
What will the format of the 2023 season of the First Division of Argentine soccer be like?
The difference compared to the past 2022 is that The League Tournament will be played first and then the Cup will be playedin the second half of the year, and that there will be three descents to the First National, two by averages and one by annual table. Last year it was exactly the other way around, starting with the CLP and ending with the LPF.
What was the AFA statement announcing the format?
“The representatives of the clubs of the Professional Soccer League they met in a new conclave of the Executive Committee, in Ezeiza, and unanimously defined the form of dispute of the tournaments of the next year. All the leaders agreed and promoted repeating the format of the tournament and, especially, all agreed to apply the system of three descents (two by averages and one by general table), in order for the reduction to be gradual and with a view to having 22 teams in the First Division in the 2028 season. The only absent club was River Plate. In this sense, for the 2024 season there will be two relegations per general table and one per average“, it was stated in the document published by the official website of the LPF.
When will the 2023 League Cup start?
The Binance Cup will begin the week of August 20, 15 days after the end of the 2023 Professional League.
When will the 2023 League Cup end?
The playoffs will be played on December 3 and 10, and the final on December 16. The closing of the season will be on December 23 with the Champions Trophy, and if a previous tiebreaker is needed, it will be played on December 20.
What will the 2023 League Cup format be like?
In the absence of official confirmation, it is intuited that it will be in the same way as the last one played: two zones of 14 teams each, where the four best classified (total 8) will qualify for the final phase/playoffs, where they will be matched according to the order in which they have finished in the standings and will be eliminated until reaching the grand final. The best located team will have the advantage of being local, except in the final that will be played on a neutral court. In the event of a tie, there will be penalties.
Which team is the current champion of the League Cup?
Boca Juniors was the last champion of this competition, beating Tigre in the final 3-0 in Córdoba, with goals from Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra and Luis Vázquez.
