Thanks to this defeat, The Celestial Machine will have to leave everything in the Volcano to continue dreaming of lifting a new title.

From the 21st minute the cement workers showed errors in the central defense, as the captain Julio Cesar Dominguez very weakly delayed a ball to Sebastian Jurado what he achieved by winning the french Andre-Pierre Gignacwho could not overcome the goalkeeper.

After the intervention of the former Red Sharksthe ball continued in play ending with the goalkeeper once again avoiding a target by bravely going out to cover John Paul Vigon after having given a rebound, taking a knee that for a time left him in alarm.

In the end, the feline goal appeared due to a defensive failure. in attack, Owners he made a feint that easily eliminated the Uruguayan Ignatius Rivero to later take a low shot that tried to find a leg in the area, where Adrian Aldrete could not refuse by immediately eliminating Jurywhich stood still.

The Machine He continues to show that the generation of dangerous plays continues to be indigestible because in the first 45 minutes he did not manage to make a single arrival against the Argentine’s goal Nahuel Guzman.

Again the one chosen by the Peruvian coach John Reynoso to appear in the axis of the attack was the Chilean Ivan Moraleswho had a very bad time, since every time they looked for him he could not control the ball or beat his rivals.

To this must be added that Uriel Antuna was very disappeared, same case as the Uruguayans Christian Tabo Y Rivero, adding that the sides Aldrete and the Paraguayan John Escobar They didn’t come up to accompany or anything. Reynoso has a lot to work on for the return.

WHAT HAPPENED TO BLUE CROSS? ?

A deconcentration of the machine has the Tigers winning. Not a single shot?

Blue Cross statistics:

❌ Shots: 0

❌ Shots on goal: 0

⚽️ Ball possession: 43% ALREADY WAKE UP BLUE CROSS! ?#Blue Cross #Tigers #LigaMX #Owners pic.twitter.com/xPA1oVKzpK – Universal Sports Media (@OfficialUSM) May 13, 2022

Once again the field of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula did not weigh, which also happened in the playoff against Necaxaas well as in the regular phase, since the last triumph of Blue Cross It was April 2.

After that, they add three defeats and a draw, causing the public to boo against them, since the level is still well below what they had shown at the beginning of the semester.

Unfortunately for the Celestes, now they will have to go get the pass to the Volcanowhere it looks complicated that they can win without receiving any targets.

In statements prior to the match, Erik Lyra expressed that they would weigh the Aztec to reach the Vuelta with an advantage without achieving his goal.

WHAT RUMBLES THE AZTEC!? “That they support us, we need their support, we want our stadium to always matter, that it be difficult for the rival; we need them, they are part of us, we also do it for them, because they are always there”. -Erik Lira pic.twitter.com/9OKEcJ8wwb – Cruz Azul I want to see you Champion (@CAzulCampeoon) May 10, 2022

Another point against the capital was that they were unable to harm the felines despite keeping one more from the 30th minute when the red card was given to the Uruguayan Nicholas Lopez by a leg impact on the face of the Peruvian louis abram and later the technician also left Michael Herrera for insulting the Nazarene.

Now with one more, those from La Noria did roam the area of ​​the U without being totally dangerous, since there were barely two or three shots that made the Paton.

And even when the offensive changes came from Santiago Gimenez Y Rodrigo Huescaneither of them was effective, just like those that were at the beginning.

Kick from Diente López to Abram’s face that ended in red for the Tigres player. The Cruz Azul central was very affected. very hard Blue Cross 0-1 Tigers

LIVE: https://t.co/APch0TpCVv pic.twitter.com/tdKAluUO4M – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) May 13, 2022

It is known that the Paraguayan Angel Romero he is the man with the most repertoire and ideas on offense, however, the bobblehead decided to leave him on the bench for the first half, so it was not surprising that there were no goal attempts.

The Twin was the one that caused the most danger in the arc of Nahuel with a volley shot that the Argentine covered and already in added time he outwitted two defenders to get a strong shot that passed near the left post.

Nor should it be forgotten that they must be careful with the yellow cards because from minute 6 The Morales Tank was painted and in the complement it was the turn of Rosemary, Tabó, Antuna Y escobar.