League Bad losses for Helsinki IFK: Ville Leskinen sidelined until the end of the year

Leskinen and Micke-Max Åsten were injured in a away match against Rauma Lukko on Friday.

Helsinki IFK suffered heavy losses in the Tampere Cup match against Rauman Lukko on Friday.

Injured striker in the first round of the match Ville Leskinen is IFK’s current assessment according to injury due to side games for 2-3 months. In the worst case, Leskinen will not play until the end of the year.

Injured striker in the final round of the same match Micke-Max Åsten is, according to IFK ‘s estimates, out of the assembly for about six weeks. IFK did not report the quality of the injuries.

Leskinen transferred from the Swedish League’s Färjestad to IFK in the middle of last season. He scored 24 power points in 22 matches he played, seven of which were goals.

Already from the IFK attack are injured Jere Sallinen and Miro Väänänen. Both are on the sidelines for another 1-2 weeks, meaning they can recover from the IFK opening game against JYP on October 2.

HIFK lost to Rauma Luko on Saturday after the winning shot competition 3–4. On Saturday, Ilves defeated IFK 4–2.