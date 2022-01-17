The week is full of football between the teams of the highest category in Spain with two competitions: League and Cup. Between Tuesday and Thursday part of the 21st day of LaLiga Santander and three round of 16 matches of the Copa del King.
Two league games will be played on Tuesday: Betis – Deportivo Alavés and Cádiz – Espanyol. On Wednesday another two: Celta – Osasuna and Valencia – Seville. And on Thursday the fifth game, which closes the day momentarily, Getafe – Granada.
Of the other five matches of the day, 2 were played in advance: Athletic – Real Madrid on December 22, since both teams were playing the Super Cup, and Elche – Villarreal on Sunday, January 16, because the people from Elche do not play the Cup until on Thursday while the yellow submarine was eliminated in the previous round. The match between Atlético de Madrid and Levante will be played on February 16, while FC Barcelona – Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca – Real Sociedad have been postponed without a date.
This mess and movement of matches is motivated by the Spanish Super Cup. The Copa del Rey round of 16 was played over the weekend, except for the matches between the four Super Cup teams that could not play their KO tournament commitments and will do so this week.
Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid will be played on Wednesday 19, and on Thursday 20 the other two matches Athletic Club – FC Barcelona, and Elche – Real Madrid.
In this way, on Thursday we will already know the three teams that will accompany Mallorca, Cádiz, Rayo Valencia and Betis in the quarterfinals of the Cup. Although to complete the day of the League and that the 20 teams have the same number of games there will be to wait a little longer.
