War Russia-Ukraine, Salvini on 30 Russian diplomats expelled from Italy: “You close wars with diplomacy, with dialogue”

Onexpulsion of 30 Russian diplomats from Italy to distance itself is there League, which first filters doubts. Party sources, premising that “the first interest of the League is that peace be reached in Ukraine as soon as possible”, speaking of “astonishment”: the Foreign Ministry will have “acted by evaluating the best”, argues in via Bellerio, “Peace, however, is not achieved with extreme gestures such as expulsions but with negotiation and dialogue”. Concept then reaffirmed by the same Matteo Salvini who, a guest on the web radio of the Italian Blind Union, observes: “I hear many people talking about war as if it were normal. I always go there very cautiously. Even today Italy has decided to expel 30 Russian diplomats: I do not enter the merit of geopolitical analysis. It is clear that here there is an aggressor and an attacked, but since the world and the world you have not won wars with tanks and bombs, you close them with diplomacy, with dialogue, common sense, with reasoning , with the comparison “

Russian diplomats expelled from Italy, Democratic Party against Salvini’s League

The Pd attacks. “There League disputes a decision taken by the government and shared with the allies which aims to protect national security. Yesterday not a word on the massacre of Bucha, today a distance from the executive’s choices on Russian diplomats. Surprising “, says the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate, Simona Malpezzi. AND Debora Serracchiani, considers a “mistake” the “dissociations, such as that of the League, from decisions as important as they are consistent with the aims of the action taken by the government”. For the exponent dem “the goal is the end of the war”, but “together there is the protection of citizens and national security and therefore Minister Di Maio did well”. The “positions of the League are embarrassing for our country, especially after the terrible news of Bucha”, adds senator dem Tatjana Rojcaccording to which “Salvini’s continuing to follow Putin’s wake does not help the government’s work in the EU and NATO”.

War Russia Ukraine, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio: “The Italian government expels 30 Russian diplomats for reasons of national security”

“The decision of the Italian government to expel 30 diplomats Russians on duty at the Embassy as people not grateful “was notified this morning by the Secretary General of the Farnesina, Ettore Sequito the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Italy, Sergej Razov. This was reported by the Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, in a press statement in Berlin. “This measure, taken in agreement with other European and Atlantic partners, became necessary for reasons related to our national security and in the context of the current crisis situation resulting from the unjustified aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation”.

Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow: we will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats in Italy

Russia will respond to the expulsion of 30 diplomats Russians from Italy, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity: this was announced today by the Russian Foreign Ministry, quoted by Ria Novosti. “Threats will not stop our action for peace. Our action for peace continues, our goal is to achieve peace in this war in Ukraine, a war wanted and unleashed by Putin, which we must stop with all our forces, starting with the ceasefire and coming to an agreement, “he said Di Maioon the sidelines of the conference in Berlin organized to support Moldova.

