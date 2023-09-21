“Christian Greco, director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin, make a gesture of dignity and resign. We will do everything to oust him and we ask the Minister of Culture Sangiuliano to oust him if he does not resign.” Andrea Crippa, deputy secretary of the League interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, attacks the director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin after Christian Greco stated “They evaluate me with objective criteria. I’ve been here for nine years, we’re aiming for one million admissions, we’re working on the bicentenary. Political attacks leave me stunned.” And he invited Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the Museum.

“A few years ago – says Crippa – Greco decided a discount only for Muslim citizens and I asked the citizens to protest by flooding the switchboard with phone calls. He reported me, I was convicted at first instance and acquitted at second instance, winning the case. He is a left-wing director who managed the Egyptian Museum in Turin in an ideological and racist way against Italians and citizens of the Christian religion. He only gave discounts for Muslims and never for those who profess other religions. He should be kicked out immediately, so it’s better if he makes a gesture of dignity and goes away himself. Incredible that after having managed the Museum in an ideological way he is now asking the centre-right government to keep his seat.” “The Egyptian Museum of Turin is paid for by the citizens and he only listens to the left. He is a racist against Italians and Christians. If he resigns immediately, he would make a better impression”, concludes the deputy secretary of the League.