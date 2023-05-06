Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Shabab Al-Ahly stands at the top of the “Professional League Under 21 Years” with 51 points, just two points away from winning its third title in a row, when Bani Yas receives the “last” with 14 points, on Monday evening at Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium, at the conclusion of ” Round 25 ».

“Round 25” will start on Sunday evening, with four matches, where Sharjah will be the “runner-up” with 51 points, guest of Dibba the fifth and has 42 points, and Al-Jazira will receive the “third” with 50 points, its guest Al-Dhafra “penultimate”, while Al-Wahda will play the “sixth”. » In front of the “seventh” Ajman, and the tour will continue tomorrow with the matches of Shabab Al-Ahly and Bani Yas, Al-Ain and Al-Wasl, Khorfakkan and Ittihad Kalba.

Shabab Al-Ahly leads the “Under 21 League” front, by winning the title in the past two seasons in a row, while Al-Ain is the “leader” of the league with 7 titles, the last of which was the 2018-2019 season, and the list of champions includes Al-Jazira in the first edition 2008-2009, Sharjah in the 2015-2015 season. 2016, the champion unit in 2016-2017, and victory in the 2017-2018 season.

Sunday matches

Dibba – Sharjah 18:15

Al Wahda – Ajman 18:15

Al-Nasr – Al-Bataeh 18:15

Al Jazeera – Al Dhafra 18:15

Monday matches

Shabab Al-Ahly – Bani Yas 18:15

Khorfakkan – Ittihad Kalba 18:15

Al Ain – Al Wasl 18:15

standout order

Al-Ahly youth «55 points»

Sharjah «51 points»

Al Jazeera «50 points»

Al Ain «47 points»