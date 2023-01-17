We often talk about leaflets, just yesterday we told you about the rumor about the new Surface Duo here. Today, however, we want to generalize and bring you areally interesting analysis regarding this type of device. If you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t leave empty handed!

Leaflets will experience strong growth!

Foldable smartphones, such as the Galaxy Z Flip for example, have been big news. A technology that was unthinkable until the day it was presented. Although they have met with great success, many consider this technology too immature. Second Trend Force, however, 2023 will be the peak year for these devices!

TrendFore is an analysis company, therefore specialized in these forecasts. According to the same, there will be an increase of about 44% on an annual basis. It’s not a joke, if we quantify everything we will reach about 18 thousand units.

The hinges will be the key element of this growth. There are a great many companies specializing in these technologies and it will be their year. In particular, there are two types of hinges, the most used are the so-called “U” as they are relatively affordable in terms of production. However, being a new universe, nothing will stop companies from thinking about production processes even more efficient than the current ones. In short, will it be the year of leaflets or are the forecasts risky? We’ll see!