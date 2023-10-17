A swedish tape released just a few days ago, it conquered the Netflix platform. The famous streaming page surprised the public with the addition of a new horror movieconducive to continuing with the celebrations for Halloween. However, this footage, an original production of the red ‘N’, did not have to wait long to become the favorite of users, who placed it at the top of the top 10 of the most popular films on the web.

This fiction, which combines the slasher genre with comedy, is one of the most recent additions to the catalog of Netflixso in the following note we will tell you all the details about it so you can add it to your list of movies to see during this month of terror.

What movie leads the top 10 on Netflix?

The film that leads the top 10 from the streaming giant is ‘The conference’ (Konferensen, by its original name), a Swedish film directed by filmmaker Patrik Eklund and based on the novel of the same name written by Mats Strandberg. This production It premiered on Friday, October 13, 2023 in Netflix and, almost immediately, it rose to the top of user preferences.

‘The Conference’ has 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, while on IMDb it has 5.9 out of 10. Photo: Netflix

‘The conference’, which has a total duration of 100 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 40 minutesis a film belonging to the slasher genre, which combines terror with comedy, with a story that keeps the viewer in total tension from beginning to end.

What is ‘The Conference’ about?

“The film revolves around a group of municipal employees who attend a conference to foster team spirit. The atmosphere at the conference changes when rumors of corruption begin to spread. Then, when a mysterious person chases and kills the participants, one by one, the nightmare begins,” says the official synopsis of ‘The Conference’, provided by Netflix.

What is the cast of ‘The Conference’?

Katia Winter as Lina

Eva Melander as Eva

Adam Lundgren as Jonas

Bahar Pars as Nadja

Maria Sid as Ingela

Marie Agerhäll as Cleo

Christoffer Nordenrot as Moll

Amed Bozan as Amir

Lola Zackow as Jenny

Claes Hartelius as Torbjörn

Watch the trailer for ‘The Conference’ HERE

