Mexico City (Frida Andrade) – The auto parts manufacturing concentrates investment announcements in Mexico derived from nearshoringaffirmed in a conference Alberto Bustamante, general director of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA).

The production of auto parts represents 37 percent of investment announcements in Mexico due to nearshoring, followed by furniture, as well as machinery and tools, he added.

In the auto parts sector, 15 million dollars would be invested, according to what was announced in the last semester of 2022 and so far in 2023, Bustamante said.

The activities to which the investment would be used are the manufacture of batteries for electric cars, chassis, transmissions, aluminum wheels, manufacturing of molds and tools, among others, he added.

Leads auto parts sector nearshoring investments in Mexico. / Reform

Regarding the origin of nearshoring investment, Bustamante said that China is the leader with 40 percent, followed by the United States, with 20, and Japan, with 11 percent.

Meanwhile, Odracir Barquera, new director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), stressed that it is necessary for Mexico to have energy availability for the production of vehicles and to take better advantage of nearshoring.

“In order for nearshoring to be a reality that is greater than what is occurring by nature, we will require clean energy, at competitive prices and sufficient,” Barquera said.

Likewise, the trend towards a greater volume of electric vehicle manufacturing will demand more clean energy and infrastructure for its charging, Bustamante said.

He added that Mexico will participate in some semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as designs, programming, assembly, validation, substrates and supplies.