DThe conflict between Washington and Jerusalem over the Gaza war escalates. On Thursday, Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, addressed the public: The senator from New York, who has been a pro-Israel voice in Washington for decades, said in the plenary session: He believes that Israel's security is the top priority for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be. But he, Schumer, also believes that Netanyahu has lost his way. He allowed his own political survival to take precedence over Israel's interests. Netanyahu is all too willing to accept civilian casualties in Gaza, resulting in global support for Israel reaching historic lows.

Majid Sattar North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah state. Netanyahu is an “obstacle to peace,” Schumer continued. And: His coalition will no longer meet Israel's needs after October 7th last year (when Hamas unleashed terror on the country). Five months after the start of the latest escalation, Schumer believes that new elections are the only way for a healthy and open decision-making process on Israel's future.

It was said that Schumer had informed the White House in advance of the content of his speech. Biden himself had previously described an invasion of Rafah by Israeli forces as a “red line” and said Netanyahu was “hurting Israel more than helping the country.” Government officials had also indicated that the president, who has come under domestic pressure for his support of Israel, was considering conditionalizing future arms sales to America's closest ally in the Middle East.

Republicans defend Israel's government

Schumer's calls for new elections in Israel were immediately sharply criticized by Mitch McConnell, the Republican minority leader in the Senate: the statements were “grotesque and hypocritical.” Israel deserves “an ally who acts like one.” McConnell pointed out that Washington cannot complain about foreign states’ election interference in its own democracy and then demand the removal of a democratically elected head of government.







Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, also called it highly inappropriate for Schumer to call for new elections in Israel. He went even further in his criticism than McConnell: The White House and Senate Democrats seemed more likely to support Iran and its proxies (including Hamas).

The Biden administration reimposed sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank on Thursday. The State Department justified the punitive measures against three settlers by saying that they had attacked, harassed and displaced Palestinian civilians. The sanctions also affect two agricultural communities that are said to be used as bases for attacks on Palestinians. The sanctions result in the assets of those affected being frozen in the United States and American citizens being banned from any financial transactions with them.

Washington had already imposed sanctions on several Israeli settlers in the West Bank at the beginning of February. Biden said at the time that violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in Israeli-occupied territory had reached “unbearable levels.”