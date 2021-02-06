Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Ain will be at the top of the Arab Gulf League U-21 in front of a new test against its host Shabab Al-Ahly, at 5:30 pm tomorrow evening, at Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium in Shabab Al-Ahly Club, at the closing summit of Round 15, which also witnesses the matches of Al-Jazira and Al-Dhafra, Ajman and Ittihad Kalba, Hatta and Al Wasl.

“Al-Zaeem”, leader of the 21st league with 36 points, maintained his record free of loss in 14 games in a row, after winning 11 and a draw in 3 games. On the other hand, “Al-Fursan” ranked fifth with 26 points at the end of the last round, and Al Ain was clinched. The confrontation against Shabab Al-Ahly in the first round at home, 2-1.

Al-Jazirah is counting the “seventh” with 18 points on the preference of its attackers Ahmed Fawzi (9 goals) and Hazaa Sabit Khater (8 goals) in his match against its guest Al Dhafra, who is in last place with 6 points. On the other hand, the continuation of the Kalba Federation in the competition in the “four-way lead” depends on The confrontation against its host Ajman, the eighth, with 16 points, in turn, Al Wasl VI, with 20 points, is looking to achieve a new victory in front of its host Hatta at the latter stadium at Rashid bin Hamdan Stadium.