Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Bani Yas did not find great difficulties in consolidating his current lead in the men’s volleyball league, by beating Al Dhafra 3-0 in the 11th round, which saw Al-Nassr skip the Al-Jazira hurdle 3-1, and Al-Ahly youth beat Hatta by the same result, while Al Ain continued its positive results by winning over Ajman 3-0, and Al Wasl defeated Al Wahda 3-1.

Al-Samawi imposed his preference over Al Dhafra with an easy victory in (25-9), (25-14), and (28-26), reaching the 30th point by winning 10 matches, while the position of Al Dhafra, the last-placed winner with a tenth loss. Straight.

Al-Nassr maintained the rankings by winning at the expense of its guest Al-Jazira 3-1, and the positive start of the guests with superiority in the first half 25-13 did not prevent the strong return of the Brigadier to achieve the superiority in 3 consecutive games (25-20, 25-19, 25-23 ), And the «Brigadier», thanks to the ninth victory in his career, raised his score to 27 points, compared to 10 for Al-Jazeera.

Shabab Al-Ahly adhered to the third place in the arrangement with an important victory over its guest Hatta 3-1, and “Al-Hurricane” ended the first half with the superiority advantage 25-18, so that the “Knights” returned to the match with superiority in three rounds with results (25-16, 25-21, 25-23 ).

Al Ain continued the series of positive results in the second round by winning outside the rules against its host Ajman 3-0, to elevate the «leader» to fifth place with 20 points.

The wheel of the league competition continues with the holding of the 12th week’s matches next Tuesday evening. The “third” Youth Summit of Al-Ahly will feature its guest Bani Yas, the “leader”, while Al Ain “the fifth” will meet his guest Al-Nasr, the “runner-up”.