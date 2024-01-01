South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung attacked with knife in Busan

South Korean opposition leader and chairman of the Toburo Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was attacked in Busan. reports Yonhap agency.

The publication notes that the politician was wounded in the neck during a press conference in Busan, where he arrived to visit the construction site of a new airport. It is noted that he was taken to the hospital approximately 20 minutes after the attack.

The attacker was detained at the scene.

