Kitchen Champion DivisionFrancisco Conceição immediately asserted himself at Jong Ajax in the first Kitchen Champion Division match of the season. The Portuguese newcomer saved a point for the team from Amsterdam. Young AZ defeated MVV despite an ugly miss by its own goalkeeper.

Young Ajax had a dramatic start in the duel with Telstar on its own Future. The team of trainer Mike Snoei struck after three minutes via Koen Blommestijn, who headed in from a corner. Just before half time, Conceição signed for the equalizer. The 19-year-old attacker, who had been given a place in the starting lineup by trainer John Heitinga, shot in his first goal in Ajax shirt from a rebound in the short corner. The 1-1 also turned out to be the final score. Conceição was regularly threatening with his dribbling and went to the side in the 80th minute to applause.

Francisco Conceição (left) celebrates his goal. © Pro Shots / Toon Dipping



'Chico' Conceição, the son of 56-time Portuguese international Sérgio Conceição, was acquired from Porto this summer for 5 million euros. In the long run, he should become Antony's successor on the right flank in Ajax's main squad. Trainer Alfred Schreuder did include Conceição in the selection of the first team in the first two games of this season, but both in the match for the Johan Cruijff Scale against PSV (5-3 loss) and in the league match against Fortuna Sittard (3- 2 win), the winger remained on the reserve bench.

Foul goalkeeper Young AZ

Young AZ goalkeeper Sem Westerveld, who in turn is the son of six-time Orange international Sander Westerveld, did not have a very good evening. The 20-year-old closing post let a back pass over his own foot bump into the goal at home against MVV. It meant the 1-1, because the Alkmaarders had opened the score through Maxim Dekker just before. See also What holidaymakers on Lake Garda and in Tuscany should know now Fortunately for Westerveld, he was rescued after the break by a son of another old acquaintance. Mexx Meerdink, whose father Martijn Meerdink played for the Orange squad once, made it 2-1. Soulyman Allouch then took care of the 3-1 final score. All clubs in the first division have now played one match. Heracles Almelo, who was relegated last season, is in the lead on the basis of goal difference (4-0 win). View the state of affairs in the Kitchen Champion Division here



