with videoDusan Tadic has played a leading role in his competitive debut with Fenerbahçe. The former Ajax player signed for an assist during the 2-1 win over Gaziantep FK, but also missed a penalty kick.



Aug 13, 2023

Tadic, who had already taken action for his new club in the preliminary rounds of the Conference League, assisted Edin Dzeko’s 1-0 after three minutes. Dzeko then also made it 2-0 on a pass from former Feyenoord player Sebastian Szymanski.

Gaziantep had to continue with ten men after 23 minutes after a second yellow card for Alexandru Maxim, but made it 2-1 in the stoppage time of the first half through Arda Kizildag. Tadic missed ten minutes after the break from eleven meters. The Dutchman Jayden Oosterwolde came in for Fenerbahçe in the first half.

The Adana Demirspor of trainer Patrick Kluivert won 2-1 against Çaykur Rizespor at home at the last minute. Younes Belhanda opened the scoring for the home side, but John Mary equalized two minutes from time. Yusuf Erdogan gave Adana Demirspor the victory in stoppage time.

