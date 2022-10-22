Brobbey has been able to provide excellent figures since he made his debut in the main force. The striker needs an average of only 64 minutes to score. ,,That’s nice to see and hear, there are only goals added. Let me play my game first and be important with goals,” said the striker.

The attacker is part of the large pre-selection of the Dutch national team and can therefore hope for a place in the final group for the world championship in Qatar. Brobbey mainly seems to have to compete with Vincent Janssen, who has been playing for Antwerp FC since this summer. “If I keep doing my best, I hope to be there.”