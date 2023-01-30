WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the chances of a conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high” after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo warning that the US would fight China within two years.

In a memo dated Feb. 1 but released on Friday, Gen. Mike Minihan, who heads Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 members: “My gut tells me we’re going to fight in 2025.”

“I hope he’s wrong … but I think he’s right,” Mike McCaul, the new chairman of the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, told Fox News on Sunday.

The general’s views do not represent the Pentagon, but they do show concern at the highest levels of the US military about a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a rebel province.

Both the United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, potentially creating an opportunity for China to take military action, Minihan wrote.

McCaul said that if China fails to take control of Taiwan without blood, then “they will consider a military invasion in my opinion. We have to be prepared for that.”

He accused President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration of projecting weakness after the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, which could make war with China more likely.

“The chances are very high that we could see conflict with China, Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific,” McCaul said.

The White House declined to comment on McCaul’s remarks.

A Pentagon official said Saturday that the general’s comments “do not represent the department’s view of China.”

When asked about Minihan’s assessment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Monday that China is “willing to, with the greatest sincerity and greatest effort, pursue peaceful reunification (with Taiwan), but we have not pledged to abandon the use of force. (We) need to reserve the option to take all necessary measures.”

(Reporting by Ross Colvin; Additional reporting by David Lawder)