Host of the program “Let’s Get Married!” on Channel One and matchmaker Roza Syabitova talked about the shooting of the program. She revealed the inside of the process in a story in Instagram…

According to Syabitova, filming “Let’s Get Married” usually takes three days, with four programs being recorded every day. Thus, according to the matchmaker’s estimates, the presenters get to know about 76 heroes.

“Most of you ask me:” Do you remember the heroine that you had on March 15, 2018 in a red dress with white polka dots? ” Dear ones. I don’t remember, ”the TV presenter admitted.

Syabitova added that she forgets the names of even those participants who have just sat in front of her. That is why she uses special prompts with participant data during filming.

Earlier, Syabitova showed behind the scenes of filming and told how she spends time before filming and during breaks. According to Syabitova, on “Let’s get married!” a taxi always brings her. Then, for an hour and a half, they do her makeup. At the same time, on the set, the programs follow all the recommendations given in connection with the pandemic.