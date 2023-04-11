Syabitova said she hoped for the return of “Let’s get married!” broadcast on Channel One

The host of the show “Let’s get married!” on Channel One, the matchmaker Rosa Syabitova spoke about the closure of the program. In an interview with Lady Mail.ru, she expressed hope that the project will return to the air.

“As an optimist in life, I do not leave hope that the program has not been closed, and it will return to the screen,” said Syabitova. She stressed that in her Telegram channel she regularly talks about the backstage of the project so that the audience does not forget about it.

The matchmaker added that after the suspension of filming, her financial situation “has not been shaken.” According to the presenter, now other TV channels constantly call her to shoot. “Maybe it sounds pathetic, but still I will say: for me now the finest hour has come. When I was the face of Channel One, I was limited in visiting other channels, and now there are no bans, ”concluded Syabitova.

See also The Moroccan champion paints an optimistic picture of the UAE athletics Related materials:

Previously an employee of “Let’s get married!” stated that filming of new releases of the project is not planned. It is not clear if the program will return to the air in the long term, he said.

“Let’s get married!” and some other entertainment programs on Channel One stopped airing in February 2022. Then the channel announced changes in the broadcasting schedule in favor of socio-political programs. In September, Channel One CEO Konstantin Ernst announced the return of entertainment programs to the air, but “Let’s get married!” still not broadcast on the TV channel.

At the same time, Channel One denied rumors about the closure of Let’s Get Married! Syabitova, in turn, stated that she was waiting for the return of the program.