Host of the program “Let’s Get Married!” on Channel One, Roza Syabitova told why women over 35, who have never been married and have no children, are not in demand from suitors. The matchmaker speculated about this in Instagram-account.

The TV presenter cited brides from her program as an example. So, often self-sufficient and financially successful women who were not married and did not give birth to children, “good successful suitors are not in a hurry to choose,” Syabitova drew attention to this tendency.

According to the matchmaker, this state of affairs can be explained by the “ancestral memory” of men. “The fact is that in Russia, if a girl is not married after 20 years, then she must have defects, and something is wrong in her. Such women were called “vekovukha” and “barren flowers”. Neither married women wanted to know them, and young boys and girls were not interested in them either, ”she recalled.

The matchmaker added that times have changed, and a woman “even in retirement can consider herself a girl,” but men will not want to marry her, and “she will not see female happiness.” “Who are we to blame: the men, the women themselves, or the parents who allowed this to happen to their daughter?” She wondered.

However, users criticized Syabitova’s point of view. “Stop remembering what happened 40 years ago, or even 50 years ago. Everything changes in life. But I think it’s stupid and very stupid to get married at 20 years old. You must enjoy your youth now, in your young years ”,“ What a wildness. Why remember those times when game was going on! We should be glad that now is a different time. A woman is not a perishable commodity, but first of all a person and a person! ”,“ These are stereotypes in Russia, in Europe they most often marry women after 35-40 years, ”the commentators were indignant.

“I am on the side of men. They have the right not to take risks “,” I think we should blame our society, which is stuck with its head in the Middle Ages, “others supported her.

Earlier, Syabitova urged Russian women to give birth, as this is an important part of marriage. “I believe that if a family can have children, then it is impossible to evade their birth. It is a sin!” – she noted. However, the TV matchmaker added that they create a family not only for the sake of having children and there are different situations.