Host of the program “Let’s Get Married!” on Channel One, Roza Syabitova revealed the details of the operation to remove a benign tumor. In an interview with the YouTube channel “Empathy Manuchi”, she said that she had removed not only a tumor, but also “a certain female organ.”

The matchmaker noted that she had not visited a gynecologist for five years, because she had no pain. Then she came to the specialist during the medical examination. The doctor made an external examination and sent Syabitova for an ultrasound scan, thanks to which the tumor was detected.

According to the presenter, she underwent three operations, which were quite serious. She stressed that without the intervention of doctors, the situation could “end very badly”. “You have to go to the doctor!” – added the TV matchmaker.

Syabitova’s hospitalization became known at the end of August. She later reported that a benign tumor and an “important female organ” had been removed. The presenter reminded the readers that it is always easier and cheaper to prevent a disease than to “eliminate the consequences and restore their body,” and urged women to regularly visit a gynecologist and undergo a preventive examination.